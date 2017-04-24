National Pretzel Day: Get a Free Pretzel from Auntie Anne’s

April 24, 2017 10:36 AM

by Keenan Gordon

Fresh pretzels are pretty delicious. So it’s no surprise that they have their own national day.

What could be better than that nice warm, buttery pretzel with the perfect amount of salt on top? How about one that is free!

The world’s largest hand rolled pretzel chain is taking part in this year’s National Pretzel Day celebration, and you are invited! At participating Auntie Anne’s you can grab a free original or cinnamon sugared pretzel beginning National Pretzel Day – Wednesday, April 26 – through Sunday, April 30, 2017, as long as you download their “My Pretzels Perks” app before 9 p.m. PT on April 26.

So there is absolutely no excuse. You get five days to grab free deliciousness! Mark your calendars pronto!

