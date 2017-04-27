Dessert Fest is Coming To L.A.

By: Crystal Zahler

As the Dessert Fest slogan goes “Because dessert is always a good idea,” two friends had the genius idea to create the NYC Dessert Fest and now Angelenos are lucky enough to have it in L.A. this summer!

Not only can you try a variety of desserts, but cute backdrops will be around so you can take that perfect picture of your delicious treat before chowing down.

Honey & Butter, Milk Jar Cookies, Amazebowls, Coolhaus, and The Pudding Truck will be there from here in LA, but you’ll also be able to try out NYC spots like The Ring Ding Bar and Jae NYC Eats.

That's a great story, can I eat it? #mood Flavors: Strawberry Shortcake, Nutella, Pumpkin Spice A post shared by Ring Ding Bar (@ringdingbar) on Apr 26, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Which are you? Are you Bad or Boujee or are you Bad & Boujee? Bad: Hennessy Valrhona Cherry Cordial Boujee: Dom Perignon Truffle Honey 💁🏻💁🏻💁🏻 📷@beccaharleigh #CakiesLove 😘😘😘 A post shared by Jae NYC Eats (@jaenyceats) on Apr 13, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

There’s also a free unlimited candy bar, free Boxed Water, and a Salt Bar to set your palette straight again for more sweet treats!

If sweets are your thing LA’s Dessert Fest is a must.

General admission is $15 and the early bird sale sold out in just 1 minute, so be on the lookout for the regular tickets when they go on sale March 10th at 12pm here.

LA Dessert Fest isn’t kidding when they say this will be #omgdessertgoals and we promise it will be the sweetest day ever.