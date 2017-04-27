Fall Out Boy Announce New Album ‘Mania,’ Debut Young and Menace’ Video

By Abby Hassler

Fall Out Boy is back. The band simultaneously announced news of an upcoming record, Mania, and released a compelling new music video for the album’s lead single, “Young And Menace.” The band also announced a tour in support of the new album.

The video features giant llama costumes and a runaway child, while musically “Young And Menace” is a mix a hard rock, pop and a touch of EDM.

“There’s a lyric in the song, ‘trying to send the world a message, I was young and a menace,’ that reminded me of growing up in the suburbs of Chicago. I didn’t look like anyone there or feel like anyone – I felt like an outsider in my own town. It wasn’t until I discovered punk rock and that community that I realized I did fit in somewhere in this world – with the other people who didn’t fit in,” said Fall Out Boy bassist & lyricist Pete Wentz. “It’s hard to rationalize rage – it’s hard to quantify anxiety… this song does neither, it embraces the wave…”

Mania will be released on September 15, check out “Young and Menace,” and the band’s full tour itinerary below.

10/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Quicken Loans Arena

10/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Scottrade Center

10/22 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

10/24 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

10/25 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

10/27 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

11/2 – Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena

11/3 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/4 – Atlanta, GA Philips Arena

11/5 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/7 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/8 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

11/10 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

11/12 – Seattle, WA @ KeyArena

11/14 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

11/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena