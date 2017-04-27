Johnny Depp Surprises ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Riders At Disneyland

By: Crystal Zahler
Blimey! Jack Sparrow is over there!
Lucky fans who decided to ride ‘Pirates of The Carribean’ on Wednesday were in for a huge treat, because Johnny Depp was there!
No, we don’t mean his animatronic look-a-likes, the real Johnny Depp!
Not only did he show up, he came as his pirate alter ego Jack Sparrow.
Dreadlocks and everything!
Riders even caught the moment on camera while he conversed with them as they rode around on their boat.
Catch him waving around his sword, speaking and completely taking on Jack Sparrow below.
It's not everyday that you come to Disneyland and see Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow in the pirates attraction surprising fans and having their reactions recorded. This wasn't a known event. It was a surprise and yes Johnny Depp really did dress up as Captain Jack Sparrow and was talking to guests. They were filming boats interacting with him and we are thinking it's new promo for the new Pirates of the Caribbean – Dead Men Tell No Tales film which is coming out May 26, 2017. This video was filmed Wednesday 4/26/17
What a way to celebrate the ride’s 50th anniversary and the new Pirate’s of The Caribbean movie coming out on May 26th.
We’ve always known Johnny Depp to be extremely talented and dedicated to his characters, but he still blew us away with this surprise!