Pitch-Black Ice Cream Is Here To Save The Day

By: Crystal Zahler

Tired of Unicorn everything? Well the solution is here and it’s dark.

Little Damage Ice Cream in LA is going against all rainbow and Unicorn dreams, (thankfully) and has the darkest most anti-cheery ice creams yet!

With rotating flavors, Little Damage is always switching it up. Last week they had an almond-charcoal flavored ice cream that was as dark as night, but as of yesterday their new black-colored flavor is Black Roses!

If you’re really feeling the dark-side you can even get Black Roses in a black cone to complete the look.

▪️ SAY GOODBYE TO ALMOND CHARCOAL ▪️tomorrow @little.damage is putting in BLACK ROSES 🌹⚫️ A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 25, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

The LA ice cream shop has other flavors too, so you don’t have to go all in, you can still throw other flavors on top.

So if you’re having a hard time letting go of Unicorn things, you don’t have to decide between the two because Little Damage also has a Unicorn Tears flavor.

Ice cream is always better in pairs! The @little.damage Unicorn Tears 💧🦄& Almond Charcoal 🖤🍦 #littledamage @kelleychobbie A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Go full on Goth, or throw some sprinkles on it, the choice is yours.