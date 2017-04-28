Best Cinco de Mayo 2017 Celebrations In Los Angeles

Fiesta Broadway
N. Broadway & W. 1st St
Los Angeles, CA
(310) 914-0015
www.allaccess.la/fiesta-broadway
Date: April 30, 2017
This event celebrates its 28th year in Los Angeles, taking place along Broadway from 4th Street, at the southend, to Grand Park, which spreads on both sides between First and Temple. Tabbed as the “The Super Bowl of Festivals,” Fiesta Broadway is coordinated yearly by All Access Entertainment and is the largest Cinco de Mayo festival in the country. The event typically draws some 300,000 plus people who delight in performances by well-known Latin American artists and authentic food from local-area vendors. Carnival-style games and rides are also part of the day. While the event is free, there are paid parking lots and structures outside the street closure area for vehicles.
Lucha VaVOOM
Club Mayan
1038 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 746-4287
www.luchavavoom.com
Dates: May 4 & 5, 2017
If you like high-flying action in the ring, look no further than this two-night event dubbed “Cinco De Mayan.” The event features masked Mexican wrestling, burlesque and comedy, and special guests like Mexian electro-punk madmen Silverio, Lucha Extra Super Extrella with Rey Escorpian, Laredo Kid, Magno, and many others.
Cinco de Mayo Celebration
Descanso Gardens
1418 Descanso Dr
La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011
(818) 949-4200
www.patinagroup.com
Dates: May 5, 2017 at 6pm
Join Descanso Gardens for a festive Cinco De Mayo celebration this year! Located in La Canada, Descanso Gardens features beautiful botanical gardens to explore. As you take in the surroundings, enjoy a Mexican buffet in honor of Cinco de Mayo along with a live mariachi performance and a dancer. Menu items include drunken beans, or slow cooked pinto beans with brown sugar, beer and chili, as well as cheese enchiladas, homemade chicken tamales, a taco station and much more! When you’re done, bite into delicious churros and a caramel flan for dessert. It is $50 for adults and $25 for children.
Cinco de Mayo Pub Crawl In Santa Monica
Circle Bar
2926 Main St
Santa Monica, CA 90405
(310) 450-0508
www.californianightlife.com
Dates: May 5, 2017 from 6pm to 2am
Looking to throw back a few cerveza or margarita’s for Cinco de Mayo? Circle Bar in Santa Monica will be the starting point for an exciting pub crawl. At registration, you will be provided with a map with all the participating bar locations as well as drink specials. Show up and celebrate! 21 and over.