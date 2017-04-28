Best Cinco de Mayo 2017 Celebrations In Los Angeles

With Cinco de Mayo just around the corner, where will you be celebrating around the greater Los Angeles area? While some celebrations are held on the actual day itself, others take place before May 5, so check your calendars for particular events. For those who are not aware, Cinco de Mayo actually celebrates the Mexican army’s surprise win over the French military at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. The victory heightened the morale of the Mexican army and the Mexican people in general, though France would eventually capture Mexico City and rule from 1864-67. The day of Cinco de Mayo is not to be confused with Mexico’s actual Independence Day, celebrated Sept. 16.

Fiesta Broadway

N. Broadway & W. 1st St

Los Angeles, CA

(310) 914-0015

www.allaccess.la/fiesta-broadway

Date: April 30, 2017 This event celebrates its 28th year in Los Angeles, taking place along Broadway from 4th Street, at the southend, to Grand Park, which spreads on both sides between First and Temple. Tabbed as the “The Super Bowl of Festivals,” Fiesta Broadway is coordinated yearly by All Access Entertainment and is the largest Cinco de Mayo festival in the country. The event typically draws some 300,000 plus people who delight in performances by well-known Latin American artists and authentic food from local-area vendors. Carnival-style games and rides are also part of the day. While the event is free, there are paid parking lots and structures outside the street closure area for vehicles.

Lucha VaVOOM

Club Mayan

1038 S. Hill St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 746-4287

www.luchavavoom.com

Dates: May 4 & 5, 2017 If you like high-flying action in the ring, look no further than this two-night event dubbed “Cinco De Mayan.” The event features masked Mexican wrestling, burlesque and comedy, and special guests like Mexian electro-punk madmen Silverio, Lucha Extra Super Extrella with Rey Escorpian, Laredo Kid, Magno, and many others.

Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Descanso Gardens

1418 Descanso Dr

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 949-4200

www.patinagroup.com

Dates: May 5, 2017 at 6pm Join Descanso Gardens for a festive Cinco De Mayo celebration this year! Located in La Canada, Descanso Gardens features beautiful botanical gardens to explore. As you take in the surroundings, enjoy a Mexican buffet in honor of Cinco de Mayo along with a live mariachi performance and a dancer. Menu items include drunken beans, or slow cooked pinto beans with brown sugar, beer and chili, as well as cheese enchiladas, homemade chicken tamales, a taco station and much more! When you’re done, bite into delicious churros and a caramel flan for dessert. It is $50 for adults and $25 for children.