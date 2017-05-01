Best Cinco De Mayo Events In Orange County



Cinco de Mayo is here, and these Orange County venues are hosting unique events for any type of celebration. Revisit the past with a walk through historic buildings from the era of Mexican ranchos. Enjoy music and dancing at one of the most authentic Mexican restaurants around. Enjoy watching street art being created before your very eyes. Of course, these festivities would be incomplete without the accompanying mariachi music and traditional Mexican dancing, which can be heard at any one of these unique fiestas.

Cinco de Mayo is here, and these Orange County venues are hosting unique events for any type of celebration. Revisit the past with a walk through historic buildings from the era of Mexican ranchos. Enjoy music and dancing at one of the most authentic Mexican restaurants around. Enjoy watching street art being created before your very eyes. Of course, these festivities would be incomplete without the accompanying mariachi music and traditional Mexican dancing, which can be heard at any one of these unique fiestas.



Cinco de Mayo Fiesta In San Clemente

Max Berg Plaza Park

1100 Calle Puente

San Clemente, CA 92672

(949) 361-8264

www.san-clemente.org

Date: May 6, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm



The city of San Clemente will be holding their annual Cinco de Mayo festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Now in its 27th year, this event features Mariachi bands, salsa dancers and lots of Mexican cuisine. San Clemente also has plenty of activities for children, including face painting and game booths. It’s the perfect celebration for Cinco De Mayo.

Max Berg Plaza Park1100 Calle PuenteSan Clemente, CA 92672(949) 361-8264Date: May 6, 2017 from 2pm to 6pmThe city of San Clemente will be holding their annual Cinco de Mayo festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Now in its 27th year, this event features Mariachi bands, salsa dancers and lots of Mexican cuisine. San Clemente also has plenty of activities for children, including face painting and game booths. It’s the perfect celebration for Cinco De Mayo.



Mission San Juan Capistrano Battle Of The Mariachis

Mission San Juan Capistrano

26801 Ortega Highway

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

www.missionsjc.com

Date: May 13, 2017 from 11am to 4pm



The 13th Annual Battle of Mariachis Festival takes place on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come over to the Mission San Juan Capistrano courtyard and witness some of the best musicians competing for the top honors. The festival features live musical performances by mariachi groups from across the Southern California area competing for prizes. Also, the traditional ringing of the Mission bells will be held, in addition to a special performance of the National Anthem, performances by Ballet Folklorico de San Juan Capistrano, marionette shows by Franklin Haynes Marionettes and gourmet Mexican food vendors. Make sure not to miss this incredible and inspiring experience!

Mission San Juan Capistrano26801 Ortega HighwaySan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675Date: May 13, 2017 from 11am to 4pmThe 13th Annual Battle of Mariachis Festival takes place on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come over to the Mission San Juan Capistrano courtyard and witness some of the best musicians competing for the top honors. The festival features live musical performances by mariachi groups from across the Southern California area competing for prizes. Also, the traditional ringing of the Mission bells will be held, in addition to a special performance of the National Anthem, performances by Ballet Folklorico de San Juan Capistrano, marionette shows by Franklin Haynes Marionettes and gourmet Mexican food vendors. Make sure not to miss this incredible and inspiring experience!



Arts Alive Festival

Oso Viejo Community Park

24932 Veterans Way

Mission Viejo, CA 92692

(949) 470-8440

www.cityofmissionviejo.org/artsalivefestival

Date: April 29 & 30, 2017



Spring weather in Orange County can’t be beat, and the Arts Alive Festival is a fantastic way to spend Cinco de Mayo weekend outdoors. Visitors get to witness art being created before their very eyes as the blacktop becomes a canvas for talented street painters. Music and dancing bring this festival to life and delicious food will keep visitors fueled up for all the fun. Festival guests can sample an assortment of beer and fine wine as they browse works of art created by local artisans.

Oso Viejo Community Park24932 Veterans WayMission Viejo, CA 92692(949) 470-8440Date: April 29 & 30, 2017Spring weather in Orange County can’t be beat, and the Arts Alive Festival is a fantastic way to spend Cinco de Mayo weekend outdoors. Visitors get to witness art being created before their very eyes as the blacktop becomes a canvas for talented street painters. Music and dancing bring this festival to life and delicious food will keep visitors fueled up for all the fun. Festival guests can sample an assortment of beer and fine wine as they browse works of art created by local artisans.



Rancho Days Fiesta

Heritage Hill Historical Park

25151 Serrano Road

Lake Forest, CA 92630

(949) 923-2230

www.ocparks.com/historic/heritage

Date: May 6, 2017 from 11am to 3pm



With four historical buildings dating back to the age of Mexican ranchos, the Heritage Hill Historical Park is the perfect setting to launch a Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration. The past comes alive with Native American and Folklorico dancing, early California ranching hands on activities and exhibitors and more. For some more fun, take your turn breaking the piñata, and enjoy Rancho era music. There will also be crafts for children, Charro horse riding and roping demonstrations. Heritage Hill Historical Park25151 Serrano RoadLake Forest, CA 92630(949) 923-2230Date: May 6, 2017 from 11am to 3pmWith four historical buildings dating back to the age of Mexican ranchos, the Heritage Hill Historical Park is the perfect setting to launch a Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration. The past comes alive with Native American and Folklorico dancing, early California ranching hands on activities and exhibitors and more. For some more fun, take your turn breaking the piñata, and enjoy Rancho era music. There will also be crafts for children, Charro horse riding and roping demonstrations. Related: Best Historic Exhibits In OC



David McDonald is a freelance writer covering all things Orange County. His work can be found on Examiner.com.