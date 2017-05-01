Best Cinco De Mayo Events In Orange County

Cinco de Mayo is here, and these Orange County venues are hosting unique events for any type of celebration. Revisit the past with a walk through historic buildings from the era of Mexican ranchos. Enjoy music and dancing at one of the most authentic Mexican restaurants around. Enjoy watching street art being created before your very eyes. Of course, these festivities would be incomplete without the accompanying mariachi music and traditional Mexican dancing, which can be heard at any one of these unique fiestas.
Cinco de Mayo Fiesta In San Clemente
Max Berg Plaza Park
1100 Calle Puente
San Clemente, CA 92672
(949) 361-8264
www.san-clemente.org
Date: May 6, 2017 from 2pm to 6pm
The city of San Clemente will be holding their annual Cinco de Mayo festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017. Now in its 27th year, this event features Mariachi bands, salsa dancers and lots of Mexican cuisine. San Clemente also has plenty of activities for children, including face painting and game booths. It’s the perfect celebration for Cinco De Mayo.
Mission San Juan Capistrano Battle Of The Mariachis
Mission San Juan Capistrano
26801 Ortega Highway
San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675
www.missionsjc.com
Date: May 13, 2017 from 11am to 4pm
The 13th Annual Battle of Mariachis Festival takes place on Saturday, May 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come over to the Mission San Juan Capistrano courtyard and witness some of the best musicians competing for the top honors. The festival features live musical performances by mariachi groups from across the Southern California area competing for prizes. Also, the traditional ringing of the Mission bells will be held, in addition to a special performance of the National Anthem, performances by Ballet Folklorico de San Juan Capistrano, marionette shows by Franklin Haynes Marionettes and gourmet Mexican food vendors. Make sure not to miss this incredible and inspiring experience!
Arts Alive Festival
Oso Viejo Community Park
24932 Veterans Way
Mission Viejo, CA 92692
(949) 470-8440
www.cityofmissionviejo.org/artsalivefestival
Date: April 29 & 30, 2017
Spring weather in Orange County can’t be beat, and the Arts Alive Festival is a fantastic way to spend Cinco de Mayo weekend outdoors. Visitors get to witness art being created before their very eyes as the blacktop becomes a canvas for talented street painters. Music and dancing bring this festival to life and delicious food will keep visitors fueled up for all the fun. Festival guests can sample an assortment of beer and fine wine as they browse works of art created by local artisans.
Rancho Days Fiesta
Heritage Hill Historical Park
25151 Serrano Road
Lake Forest, CA 92630
(949) 923-2230
www.ocparks.com/historic/heritage
Date: May 6, 2017 from 11am to 3pm
With four historical buildings dating back to the age of Mexican ranchos, the Heritage Hill Historical Park is the perfect setting to launch a Cinco de Mayo weekend celebration. The past comes alive with Native American and Folklorico dancing, early California ranching hands on activities and exhibitors and more. For some more fun, take your turn breaking the piñata, and enjoy Rancho era music. There will also be crafts for children, Charro horse riding and roping demonstrations.
