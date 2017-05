Live Nation is celebrating the start of the season with National Concert Day on May 1st, as well as the “Kickoff to Summer Ticket Promotion,” which offers over 1,000,000 tickets to some Live Nation’s summer tours for just $20 (that’s all-in, no additional fees, while supplies last).

Pre-sale for AT&T customer begins Monday, May 1st at 10am.

Click here for info.

General on-sale begins Tuesday, May 2nd at 8am.

Click here to purchase!