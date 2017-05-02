Every May 2017 Event You Should Know About In Los Angeles

Los Angeles Times Food Bowl
Various Locations
www.lafoodbowl.com
A new kind of food festival hits L.A. this month, celebrating our city’s dynamic food scene while promoting awareness about food waste and hunger. The month is packed with various events, like May 4th’s Feeding the 5,000, where thousands will gather in Pershing Square to enjoy a free meal made of top-quality ingredients that would otherwise be wasted. Talks, tours, classes, a 5-day Night Market, and a whole week dedicated to Chinese cuisine are all in store for the monthlong celebration.
Paul Simon: Words & Music
The Skirball Cultural Center
2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90049
www.skirball.org
Originally curated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum, Paul Simon: Words & Music traces the life and career of Paul Simon, and includes instruments, records, sheet music, handwritten lyrics, photography, costumes, and decades-spanning performance footage. Exclusive to the L.A. iteration, the exhibit also features artifacts from the artist’s private archive and a newly created, interactive music lab. On May 12 the Skirball will screen “Under African Skies,” following the turbulent origins of Paul Simon’s album Graceland.
Rooftop Cinema Club’s 3rd Season
Ricardo Montalban Theatre
1615 Vine St.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
www.rooftopcinemaclub.com
Rooftop Cinema Club is keeping their elevated outdoor movie experience going this month with a wide variety of films. Ranging from new releases to cult classics, the venue screens a different film every Tuesday – Saturday. Personal wireless headsets, drinks from the bar, and comfy deck chairs set you up for the perfect night out at the movies.
Jazz at LACMA
Los Angeles County Museum of Art
5905 Wilshire Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90036
(323) 857-6000
www.lacma.org
Every Friday night LACMA puts on an evening of jazz music at the BP Hall Entrance. This month’s lineup includes the Christian Jacob Trio (May 4), Charles Owens Quintet (May 11), Katisse (May 19), and Dwight Trible (May 26). While you’re there, check out the “Los Angeles to New York: Dwan Gallery, 1959-1971” and “Abdulnasser Gharem: Pause” exhibits on display.
“The Bodyguard”
Pantages Theatre
6233 Hollywood Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90028
(323) 468-1770
www.hollywoodpantages.com
Smash-hit film turned award-winning musical, “The Bodyguard,” hits the Pantages this month. Frank Farmer is a former Secret Service agent who is now employed to protect superstar Rachel Marron. GRAMMY Award-nominated and multi-platinum recording artist Deborah Cox plays the singer, whom her bodyguard must protect from an unknown stalker. A power struggle between the two blossoms into an unlikely love story.
Lucha VaVOOM Cinco de Mayan
Mayan Theater
1038 Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.luchavavoom.com
The crew from Lucha VaVOOM is back at it again, celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a “Sexy Fiesta” of Mexican Masked Wrestling, burlesque, margaritas, mariachis, y mas! Mexican electro-punk music, comedy, Aztec dancers, and lowriders will also be part of the evening of debaucherous fun.
PaleyLive LA Spring Events
The Paley Center for Media
465 N. Beverly Dr.
Beverly Hills, CA 90210
www.paleycenter.org
PaleyLive’s spring screening series offers fans three chances this month to hear from some of their favorite stars. May includes An Evening with “One Day at a Time” (May 4), An Evening with “Speechless” (May 9), and “Dirty Dancing: The New ABC Musical Event” (May 18). The programs give audience members a chance to geek out together while interacting with the cast and crew behind some of the most talked about series.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo
Various Locations
With Cinco de Mayo landing on a Friday this year, Angelenos will be going all out for the holiday, partying it up at places like Petty Cash Taqueria, where they’re extending their hours and drink specials. Happening in Highland Park is hosting a Cinco de Drinko party at Tavern 51 that includes a live DJ, games, and free tequila shots all night, while over at Hauser & Wirth, Manuela will host an outdoor fiesta with live mariachi and food and drink specials. For a fun twist on the drink of the day, Hopdoddy Burger Bar is dunking a 7oz Coronita into a goblet of frozen margarita made with house-made triple sec.
Ocean Avenue’s Day At The Races
Ocean Avenue
Santa Monica, CA 90401
www.eventbrite.com
Celebrate the Kentucky Derby and raise funds for the Surfrider Foundation all at the same time today. Don your Derby best (especially if you want to win the Best Derby Hat contest), and travel along Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue to receive complimentary mint juleps and tastings from some of the area’s finest. Herringbone, Del Frisco’s Grille, Red O, Chez Jay, and Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel are just some locations participating in the Derby Day fun. Santa Monica Free Ride will be giving attendees free rides along the route.
5th Annual May Mix Off
The Mixing Room at JW Marriott Los Angeles L.A. LIVE
900 W Olympic Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90015
www.marriott.com
May is Mix Off season at The Mixing Room, where they’re hosting their annual bartender competition for three nights. Starting May 10, and continuing the next two Wednesdays, the bar will host their free annual competition, inviting the public to sample cocktail concoctions from some of L.A.’s best bartenders. They’ll be chatting with on lookers, and mixing up their best in the hopes of not only the winning title, but a trip to Tales of the Cocktail. A pop up taco stand will be set up to soak up the samples.
6th Annual West Coast BBQ Classic
The Queen Mary
1126 Queens Hwy.
Long Beach, CA 90802
(800) 437-2934
www.queenmary.com
Grilling enthusiasts ranging from barbecue amateurs to pitmasters are once again competing for a cash prize and the coveted title of West Coast BBQ Pitmaster Champion in Long Beach. BBQ styles from across the country will be represented, and samples are just $2 each. Chow down while you enjoy live music, backyard-lawn games, a kid’s area, and more. This year the Classic is also adding a Bacon and Dessert Showdown, serving up something for everyone.
Cinesipa’s Summer Screening Series
The Hollywood Forever Cemetary
6000 Santa Monica Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90038
www.cinespia.org
SoCal’s most popular outdoor cinema event is back for its 16th season, bringing thousands of moviegoers together on the Fairbanks Lawn of The Hollywood Forever Cemetery. The series kicks off May 13 with the 1974 classic “Chinatown,” and continues with “Boogie Nights” (May 20), “North by Northwest” (May 27), and “Clueless” (May 28). Each screening includes DJ sets before and after the show, and guests are welcome to bring blankets, food, and drinks to enjoy a screening under the stars.
Celebrate Mother’s Day!
Take Mom on a Mother’s Day Cruise
Hornblower Cruises at Fisherman’s Village
13755 Fiji Way
Marina del Rey, CA 90292
(310) 301-6000
www.hornblower.com
If just brunch won’t cut it for that special mom in your life, treat her to a cruise around the marina aboard one of Hornblower’s well appointed yachts. Three options are available for the day: a Mother’s Day Champagne Brunch, Mother’s Day Supper Cruise, or a Mother’s Day Weekend Dinner Cruise. All cruises provide a scenic ride around the harbor, live entertainment, and a sure bet that you’ll be mom’s favorite child.
“Momentum Place”
Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum
1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd.
Topanga, CA 90290
(310) 455-2322
www.theatricum.com
Theatricum Botanicum’s rustic outdoor amphitheater is transformed into a fantastical world of aerial and circus performers for Mother’s Day. The show honors the MOMentum in every mother’s life, always on the go for others. Moms and kids alike are invited enjoy brunch in the garden followed by a family friendly show of performers, dancers, and musicians al fresco.
East L.A. Comic-Con
El Gallo Plaza
4545 East Cesar E Chavez Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90022
www.eastlacomiccon.com
Nostalgic Books and Comics owner, Peter J. Mellini, unveils the inaugural East L.A. Comic-Con show today. Born out of a group of pop culture and comic super fans who grew up in East Los Angeles, the event is the first of its kind, aiming to bring a pop culture experience of epic proportions to fans in the surrounding communities. Expect new and old comic books, writers, games, toys, and no Con would be complete without some cosplay.
Uncorked: Derby Days Champagne and Wine Festival
The Culver Studios
9336 Washington Blvd.
Culver City, CA 90232
www.uncorkedwinefestivals.com
Ready your fancy hats and bowties, because Derby Days is returning for its second year on the lawn at The Culver Studios. Enjoy live New Orleans jazz music, lawn games, gourmet food trucks, and of course, wine. Over 60 wineries will be participating, serving up 150+ wines and champagnes. VIP tickets are available that give you an extra hour before general admission tickets are admitted. The event is 21 and over.
Family Weekend Workshop
The Broad
221 S. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 232-6200
www.thebroad.org
Running Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 4pm, The Broad’s Family Weekend Workshops bring parents and children ages three and up together for activities and workshops at the museum. This weekend’s theme is Transform Yourself, encouraging guests to create and take home artist-inspired self-portraits, fashion pieces made out of recycled materials, and DIY protest posters. The workshops are free, but reservations are required.
“A Streetcar Named Desire” by Scottish Ballet
Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
135 N. Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(213) 972-0711
www.musiccenter.org
Scottish Ballet has taken Tennessee Williams’ famous “A Streetcar Named Desire,” and transformed it into an emotional narrative ballet. The performance digs deep past the original plotline, into Blanche DuBois’ troubled past. A different point of view gives way to a new perspective on the work, exploring important issues of sexual violence and identity. The company incorporates theatrical and film elements, and sets the story to a specially commissioned jazz-inspired score.
“La La Land” in Concert: A Live-to-Film Celebration
Hollywood Bowl
2301 Highland Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90068
(323) 850-2000
www.hollywoodbowl.com
Enjoy “City of Stars” under the stars as a “La La Land” screening and live concert takes place in the city that made the film possible. Conducted by award-winning composer Justin Hurwitz, an orchestra, choir, and jazz ensemble will play the score alongside a screening of the film. The show is making its debut in L.A. before it heads out on the road.
L.A. Zine Fest
California Market Center
110 E 9th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90079
www.lazinefest.com
Trade your computer screen for glossy paper today, and enter a printed word paradise. This year’s L.A. Zine Fest presents over 175 exhibitors, showcasing everything from international comics to small press publications, and every zine in between. Free readings and workshops will also take place in the all-day event.
Björk with Orchestra + Björk Digital
Walt Disney Concert Hall
111 S Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(323) 850-2000
www.laphil.com
As a special addition to the LA Phil’s Reykjavik Festival, musician Björk will make her Walt Disney Concert Hall debut. Alongside the orchestra, and conducted by Bjarni Frímann Bjarnason, she will bring her completely unique stylings to the stage for a one-of-a-kind performance. Two miles down the road at Magic Box at the Reef, the Björk Digital exhibition will be on display from May 19-June 4. It features a series of exhibits, starting with six virtual reality experiences, followed by a trip to the Biophilia room, a hands-on educational space with custom-made musical instruments, and a cinema room screening a curated program of Björk’s groundbreaking music videos.