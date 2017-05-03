Summer Camp For Adults Is A Real Thing

By Sarah Carroll

Wasn’t summer camp the best?

We made so many friends, enjoyed the great outdoors, and got to get away from our annoying family for a hot second!

Well, picture this: summer camp…with booze!

Camp No Counselors is an adult-only experience where you can relive your sleep-away camp days.

Accommodations, all meals, and activities like hiking, Capture the Flag, and water skiing are all included, plus, there’s an open bar. Yes, please!

Camp No Counselors has several sites across the country. The Los Angeles camp is located at Lake Hughes and the price of admission ranges from $525-$1000 per person.

Spots are still available for September 28-October 1 and October 12-October 15.

Putting the backs into #ThrowbackThursday. Camps start in 4 weeks so get ready to jump into your summer. #campnocounselors #tbt #summer #summer17 #adultcamp #grownupcamp 📸:@nephotography A post shared by Camp No Counselors (@campnocounselors) on Apr 13, 2017 at 3:34pm PDT

Click HERE to learn more about Camp No Counselors!