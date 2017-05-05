Best Bars For Cinco De Mayo In Los Angeles

Because L.A. has such a diverse population, Cinco de Mayo will officially be honored throughout the city. If you’re still looking for a place to celebrate May’s most favorite holiday, these bars will definitely do the trick!





Baja Cantina

311 Washington Blvd.

Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

(310) 821-2252

www.bajacantina.com 311 Washington Blvd.Marina Del Rey, CA 90292(310) 821-2252 Outdoor seating just blocks from the beach is just one of many reasons locals come to fiesta at Baja Cantina. Here, guests celebrate amid the festive lights and colorful flags on the patio. Tequila of all ages, cervezas and margaritas will be offered, along with Baja Cantina’s specialties including the Cadillac (with a float of orange cognac), JC Rita (with Grand Marnier), a 40-ounce margarita for two and pitchers for the whole party. The grill menu offers Oaxacan and tropical salsas, unique quesadillas (steak and pineapple, rosemary chicken and fajita), street tacos (order fresh fish, grilled prawns or beer battered Halibut) and a BYOB, build-your-own-burrito, with all of the fixings.





El Cholo

1121 S. Western Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90006

(323) 734-2773

www.elcholo.com 1121 S. Western Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90006(323) 734-2773 This fifth generation-owned L.A. restaurant offers a fun atmosphere for Cinco de Mayo and every day of the week when you are craving great Mexican fare. Party-seekers come to El Cholo, which opened in 1923, to experience both historic Los Angeles and a true taste of Mexico. Not to be missed is the restaurant’s specialty beverage – L.A. Lemonade, a celebratory hand-shaken cocktail served up with 1800, Sauza Conmemorativo, Herradura Silver and Cointreau. Margaritas are aplenty; try a mango-infused margarita or a pineapple serrano (yes, made with muddled fresh pineapple and serrano chile). Menu highlights include El Cholo’s exclusive green corn tamales, which are made seasonally from May through October.





Casa Vega

13301 Ventura Blvd.

Sherman Oaks, CA 91423

(818) 788-4868

www.casavega.com 13301 Ventura Blvd.Sherman Oaks, CA 91423(818) 788-4868 Casa Vega honors history and tradition, and certainly is an ideal destination for Cinco de Mayo festivities. Casa Vega’s family recipes for authentic dishes including tamales and chile rellenos are passed down from generations. Today, the restaurant is owned and managed by Christy Vega Fowler, daughter to original owner Rafael “Ray” Vega. The restaurant’s lively bar scene, beautifully prepared dishes and attention to detail and service keep customers loyal. The cocktail menu has specials that Casa Vega have been serving since the restaurant’s opening almost 60 years ago like Ray Vega’s award-winning Casa Vega margarita (secret recipe that can be made “original” or with cranberry) and Mr. Vega’s nicknamed “The Boss” margarita which contains Patron Silver Tequila, Patron Citronage, Grand Marnier and fresh lime. Last year, Casa Vega partnered with Casamigos Tequila and hosted a photo booth; the fun will continue this year. Related: Best Margaritas In LA





Cabo Cantina

6669 Hollywood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90028

(323) 366-2565

www.thecabocantina.com



Cabo Cantina has multiple locations around Los Angeles to help you celebrate this fun holiday! This year, join this fun cantina for their Cinco de Drinko party, which will be offering Coronitas for just .99 cents! The beers will be available at this special price until they run out, so make sure to get there on the earlier side. Luckily for those of you that love this celebratory drinking holiday Cabo Cantina will be open earlier on Cinco de Mayo at 10am. The bar will also be offering a special draft beer station.

Tortilla Republic

616 N. Robertson Blvd.

W. Hollywood, CA 90069

(310) 657-9888

www.tortillarepublic.com 616 N. Robertson Blvd.W. Hollywood, CA 90069(310) 657-9888 For the grande fiesta on Cinco de Mayo, Tortilla Republic doesn’t hold back with its delicious modern Mexican cuisine, an extensive line of tequilas, inspired margaritas and great music. Utilizing recipes created by restaurant partner John Halter’s mother and Tortilla Republic’s Executive Chef Cathy Shyne, Shyne steers clear of lard and processed additives, and offers gluten-free dishes. Offering more than a dozen specialty margaritas, the grill and bar also features a tequila menu four pages long, along with flight options. Expect a full house here on this Mexican holiday, so be sure to book a reservation.





Gracias Madre

8905 Melrose Ave.

W. Hollywood, CA 90069

(323) 978-2170

www.graciasmadreweho.com 8905 Melrose Ave.W. Hollywood, CA 90069(323) 978-2170 On Cinco de Mayo, it will be una hora feliz at Gracias Madre, the new organic and vegan Mexican restaurant in town. From the group that put Café Gratitude on the L.A. restaurant scene, Gracias Madre is a perfect “guilt-free destination” for stylish celebrating. Kick off the evening with beverage director Jason Eisner’s purista picante margarita, donaji paleta made with Mezcal, blood orange, lime and sal sin gusano, as well as cervezas. If you are planning to hang around, dinner menu musts include totopos con chile, gorditas, flautas and tacos made with handmade corn tortillas. Related: Best Tacos In Los Angeles





Red O

1541 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica, CA 90401

(310) 458-1600

www.redorestaurant.com



This Cinco de Mayo, make sure to stop by Rick Baylass’ Red O restaurant to enjoy delicious Mexican food and cocktails all night long. They will be offering discounted beers, margaritas, tequila shots and Modelo micheladas! The Santa Monica location will start the party right with a DJ at 4pm, followed by more performances from 7pm to 10pm.

