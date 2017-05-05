Social Media Asking ‘What Was That Light In The LA Sky?’

May 5, 2017 11:55 AM
Filed Under: Night Sky

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A flash of light Thursday in the night sky over Los Angeles sent observers to social media to ask what it was and whether anyone else saw it.

Vandenberg Air Force Base said it launched no missiles Thursday, and experts at Griffith Observatory were checking into what people might have seen.

The light likely was a “light meteor flying through the atmosphere,” an official at the observatory said Thursday evening. A meteor shower taking place now is expected to peak Friday and Saturday.

