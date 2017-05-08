Iggy Pop & Josh Homme Release ‘American Valhalla’ Trailer

By Abby Hassler

“I became one of those singers whose career is a slave to his band. I wanted an emotional escape, so I decided I had to strike out on my own, live and on record, to see what I was worth,” punk sensation Iggy Pop remarks in the opening lines of the American Valhalla trailer.

The documentary showcases Iggy’s collaboration with Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme. They came together with Dean Fertita and Arctic Monkeys’ drummer Matt Helders to create the 2016 Post Pop Depression , later embarking on a world tour.

“[Iggy] text me about record together I was just like … you’re in The Stooges and I’m in Queens and those are heavy things. How do you out rock The Stooges?” Homme says in the clip.

Watch the trailer below.