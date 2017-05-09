Beer Made With Urine is Actually Happening

By: Crystal Zahler

Apparently recycling beer bottles isn’t enough. Now a Danish brewery is bringing urine into the equation. HUMAN URINE.

No one will technically be drinking the urine, but if it’s even a part of the process, that’s gross enough!

Barley for the “Pisner” beer was fertilized with waste from a bunch of urinals at a music festival.

The Copenhagen Brewer’s CEO apparently is trying to make everything organic, but this might just be a bit too far.

60,000 bottles of the “Pisner” beer were made from the first bunch of urine fertilized barley and are just floating around ready to be consumed! Crazy.