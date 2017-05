By: Crystal Zahler

Oreo has released their new summer Limited Edition flavor!

Firework Oreos have actual “popping candy” inside the crème, in the form of little red and blue dots.

Not only is this the coolest Oreo yet, but fans of the sandwich cookie can invent their dream Oreo flavor for a chance to win $500,000!

Coming Soon! Limited Edition Firework Oreo with Popping Candy! I mocked these up a few months ago when word first got out but this is a more official look at the packaging #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Feb 20, 2017 at 1:17pm PST

July 4th is coming up, so add Firework Oreos to your grocery list for those celebratory BBQs and parties!