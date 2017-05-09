Free Ice Cream From Hagen Daas Today

By: Crystal Zahler

Free Ice Cream is always awesome, but when it’s for a good cause it’s even better!

Haagen-Dazs has believed in supporting the preservation of bees ever since 2008 and has already donated $1 million to different causes, but now it’s our turn!

All they are asking is that everyone plants bee-friendly wildlife habitats like trees and wildflowers so that the bees can get busy pollinating!

Honey may not be directly what is tied to ice cream, but coconuts, raspberries, and almonds are all in their amazing scoops of ice cream! We can’t imagine life having Rocky Road without almonds!

Find your participating location (don’t forget to use their Snapchat geofilter) and get there between 4pm and 8pm today. Just make sure to do your part and plant a bee-friendly plant afterwards!