Imagine Dragons Announce New Album ‘Evolve,’ Fall Tour Dates

Imagine Dragons have announced a new album Evolve, which will be released on June 23.
Thus far, the group has released three singles from their highly anticipated third studio effort; “Believer,” “Thunder” and “Whatever It Takes.”
The band also announced that they will hit the road this fall in support of their new release. Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Friday, May 19th at 10:00 am local time via Live Nation. Information regarding pre-sales is available now at the band’s official site.
Check out the full Evolve tracklisting and Imagine Dragons’ full tour itinerary below.
- I Don’t Know Why
- Whatever It Takes
- Believer
- Walking The Wire
- Rise Up
- Make It Up To You
- Yesterday
- Mouth of the River
- Thunder
- Start Over
- Dancing In The Dark
Imagine Dragons Fall Tour 2017
09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
09/27 – San Diego, CA @ Mattress Firm Amphitheatre
09/29 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/03 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena
10/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
10/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
10/11 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
10/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
10/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/19 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
10/21 – Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena
10/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/24 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
10/26 – Quebec, QC @ Le Centre Videotron
10/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
10/29 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/01 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
11/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
11/04 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
11/05 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Arena
11/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/13 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Arena
11/16 – Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
