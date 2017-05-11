Dating Tips From Bartenders

May 11, 2017 1:43 PM

By Sarah Carroll

Bartenders have seen it all — the good, the bad, and the very, very ugly.

That means they’re pros when it comes to first dates.

A few of them recently shared their expert advice with Food & Wine.

  • Don’t force anything: It’s not always love at first sight…just try to focus on having a good time.
  • Stop complaining: It’s easy to get caught up in things that annoy you, but it’s a major turn off.
  • Don’t take different dates to the same bar every night: This is one of the easiest ways to come off as a sleaze to your friendly neighborhood bartender.
  • Don’t act like it’s a job interview: A really good first date shouldn’t feel cold and professional. If it’s going well, you’ll both be laughing and wanting to order a second round.
  • Avoid yelling: Seems like a no-brainer, but couples fighting in a bar is a tale as old as time.

 

