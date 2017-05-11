KRS-One Memorialized the Wrong Beastie Boy in New Track

By Abby Hassler

KRS-One might want to double check the facts behind his future rhymes after putting out the track “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven,” from his latest album, The World is Mind.

He mistakenly honors the wrong Beastie Boy in this latest single, which pays tribute to fallen rappers like Tupac, Biggie and A Tribe Called Quest’s Phife Dawg.

“Like a late fog in the mist/ I see King Ad-Rock and rest in peace Nate Dogg/ Their names and their natures will last … When it comes to Hip Hop/ Here’s the lesson/ Start praising your own people/ Hip Hop speaks from heaven,” he raps.

Beastie Boy Ad-Rock, contrary to KRS-One’s verse, is still alive. It was member Adam “MCA” Yauch who passed away after a battle with cancer in 2012.

Listen to the error around the 3:15 mark below.