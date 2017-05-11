Listen to Win Passes to the IMAX 3D Advance Screening of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales

Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of passes to the IMAX 3D advance screening of Walt Disney Studios’ “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” dropping anchor in theaters on May 26. But we’re sneaking you in to see it early – May 22 at the AMC Burbank 16.

Listen for your cue to call and be caller 13 to 866-931-JACK to win!

Johnny Depp returns to the big screen as the iconic, swashbuckling anti-hero Jack Sparrow in the all-new “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” a rip-roaring adventure that finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar, escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea—notably Jack.