Desert Trip Founder Says Festival will not Return in 2017

By Abby Hassler

Desert Trip Festival will not be returning this year. L.A.-based concert promoter and Coachella founder Paul Tollett put together the epic festival last year, but confirmed to Billboard, the experience will not continue into 2017.

Related: Paul McCartney Announces Additional 2017 Tour Dates

“We’re not doing Desert Trip this year,” Tollett explained. “We loved 2016 Desert Trip – that was a special moment in time. Maybe someday in the future we’ll do something similar.”

Desert Trip Festival 2016 featured an incredible headlining lineup, including the likes of The Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Roger Waters Neil Young, The Who and Paul McCartney. Fans were hoping for a Led Zeppelin reunion this year.

The October 2016 festival spanned two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California and grossed over $160 million. Over 75,000 fans attended each weekend, purchasing tickets ranging from $399 to $1,599.

This confirmation ends months of speculation whether or not the festival would return this fall.