Katy Perry Joins ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry has joined American Idol.

“I am honored and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the American Idol tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories,” Perry said in a prepared statement. “I’m always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough – from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.”

No word yet on who will join Katy as a judge on ABC’s reboot of the reality singing competition.