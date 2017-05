Muse have released their latest single “Dig Down.”

Related: Muse, 30 Seconds to Mars, PVRIS Announce Summer Tour

The song comes courtesy of an awesome music video featuring a female cyborg warrior with the band making appearances as Max Headroom-like characters on TV.

It’s the band’s first new music since their 2015 album Drones. Fans are certainly hopeful this means a new album is coming soon.

Check out “Dig Down” below.