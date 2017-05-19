Megadeth Cover ‘Outshined’ to Honor Chris Cornell

"We lost one of the most beautiful voices in rock history." May 19, 2017 7:31 AM
By Robyn Collins

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine dedicated a performance of “Outshined” to the late Chris Cornell at a show in Tokyo.

Before playing the song, the singer quieted the crowd to speak a few words about the Soundgarden lead singer.

“Chris Cornell died today. When I found out I was so sad,” he said to the crowd. “We lost one of the most beautiful voices in rock history. I don’t sing like Chris, I could never sing like Chris, but we’re gonna sing a song right now. And if you know the words, sing with me. If you don’t know the words, then just make noise.” Watch their cover below.

