Italy Is Giving Away FREE Castles

May 22, 2017 12:26 PM

By: Crystal Zahler

Italy really is giving castles away for free, the only catch is that you need to turn it into some sort of tourist spot.

Which may require some or a lot of renovating.

But if you’ve always wanted to go to Italy and you want to open up your own restaurant or hotel, this is your chance!

All you have to do is right up a plan of how you would fix it up and what you would turn the castle into! Italy is doing this in efforts to draw tourists to smaller parts of the country to lessen the mass amounts of people flocking to popular spots such as Rome or Venice for example.

Take the castle, start an awesome restaurant and make sure to invite us out there when you’ve got it up and running.

