McDonald’s Now Has McDelivery

By: Crystal Zahler

Like we really need an excuse to eat more McDonald’s, yet here it is!

McDonald’s partnered up with UberEATS to create McDelivery, which is available now in Chicago, Columbus, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

If you’re in one of the above cities, all you have to do is open up the UberEATS App and voila! You can order a Big Mac and fries or that delicious breakfast you’ve been craving!

1000 stores are already participating but, the deliciousness won’t end there. The plan is to include more cities in the coming months so everyone can become a McDonald’s eating couch potato! Yas.