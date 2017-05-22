McDonald’s Now Has McDelivery

May 22, 2017 12:26 PM

By: Crystal Zahler

Like we really need an excuse to eat more McDonald’s, yet here it is!

McDonald’s partnered up with UberEATS to create McDelivery, which is available now in Chicago, Columbus, Phoenix, and Los Angeles.

If you’re in one of the above cities, all you have to do is open up the UberEATS App and voila! You can order a Big Mac and fries or that delicious breakfast you’ve been craving!

1000 stores are already participating but, the deliciousness won’t end there. The plan is to include more cities in the coming months so everyone can become a McDonald’s eating couch potato! Yas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 93.1 Jack FM

Best Of Los Angeles
JACKtivites
Flashback Lunch

Listen Live