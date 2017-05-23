Police Arrest Suspect in Ariana Grande Concert Bombing as ISIS Claims Responsibility

By Hayden Wright

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the deadly bombing at a Manchester, UK Ariana Grande concert. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that they have apprehended an unidentified 23-year-old man in South Manchester, but offered no additional details. This morning, terror group ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, according to jihadist monitoring group SITE.

“One of the soldiers of the Caliphate was able to place an explosive device within a gathering of the Crusaders in the city of Manchester,” said a statement the organization attributed to ISIS leaders.

Last night, Prime Minister Theresa May said police believed they knew the identity of the suicide bomber, who died at the scene. It’s not clear what role future suspects are thought to have played coordinating the attack. Twenty-two concertgoers (including “many” children, per May’s statement) were killed at the end of a concert at Manchester Arena. Upwards of 60 attendees were injured in Britain’s largest indoor music venue.

The developing investigation also revealed the first details of those victims. The first to be identified was Georgina Callander, an 18-year-old Ariana Grande fan who once met the singer. Shortly before the concert, Callandar tweeted at Grande: ‘SO EXCITED TO SEE YOU TOMORROW.’