311 Release Trippy ‘Too Much To Think’ Video

The new clip was shot at Vasquez Rocks outside Los Angeles. May 24, 2017 1:23 PM
By Abby Hassler

Ahead of their upcoming album release, 311 released a trippy new music video for the record’s first single, “Too Much To Think” today (May 24). The band’s 12th studio album, Mosaic, will arrive June 23.

“‘Too Much To Think’ is a song about the highs & lows of life – and seeking an escape from everyday stresses,” frontman Nick Hexum explained. “It was great to film this video at Vasquez Rocks outside Los Angeles. It’s such a magical setting and not surprising that they’ve shot so many iconic movies & TV shows out there.”

311 launches their 40-date North American summer tour June 22 in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the band’s 18th consecutive U.S. summer tour.

Watch “Too Much To Think” below.

