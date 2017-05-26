Grateful Dead, Monkees Highlight Summer of Love Vinyl Reissues

Other releases include Aretha Franklin's Aretha 'Arrives' and a new Nuggets collection. May 26, 2017 10:39 AM
By Abby Hassler

The summer of 1967 was an influential time in the transformation of popular culture, music and artistic expression. To commemorate, Rhino Records will launch its 50th-anniversary celebration of this year’s Summer of Love with vinyl reissues and new compilations from key albums from this iconic era.

The celebration begins July 11, when Rhino releases a new collection from the Grateful Dead, Smiling On A Cloudy Day, which features tracks like “Morning Dew,” “China Cat Sunflower” and “St. Stephen.”

Among other artist releases, the Monkees will release a new compilation, Summer of Love, July 18, which includes 12 tracks from the band’s lesser-known psychedelic sound.

Other releases include a mono version of Aretha Franklin’s Aretha Arrives and a new Nuggets collection, Transparent Days: West Coast Nuggets, on July 25.

