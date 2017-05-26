Win Tickets to Guns N’ Roses & Qualify to See Them Again in Las Vegas

Guns N’ Roses are back! They’re bringing their Not In This Lifetime Tour through LA this fall, making stops at STAPLES Center on Friday, November 24, and The Forum on Saturday, November 25, and we’ve got your chance to win your way in!

Make sure you’re listening Tuesday, May 30, through Sunday, June 4, at 9a, 11a, 3p, and 6p, and when you hear the cue to call, be caller 13 at 866-931-JACK to win a pair of tickets to one of the LA shows.

Plus, you’re qualified to win a Grand Prize trip to Las Vegas to see them play at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, November 17. We’ll even throw in a 2-night stay and roundtrip airfare!

Tickets for the LA shows go on-sale on Saturday, June 3, at 10a, but you can use pre-sale password JACK and grab your tickets early, on Friday, June 2, from 12p-10p at livenation.com.

Official Rules