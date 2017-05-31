Kathy Griffin Apologizes For Gruesome Video Of Her Holding Bloody Head Of Trump Lookalike

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Kathy Griffin apologized Tuesday for posting a disturbing video of her holding what looks like a severed bloody head of President Donald Trump.

A backlash from conservatives and liberals prompted the comedienne to issue an apology, begging for forgiveness. “I sincerely apologize. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people,” she said.

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

The viral video showed a straight-faced Griffin slowly lifting the bloody head. She originally described the project with photographer Tyler Shields as an “artsy fartsy statement” mocking the commander-in-chief.

In her apology, Griffin said she has asked the photographer to remove the images.

She has been getting a lot of flak for her stunt, not just from conservatives but liberals.

Disgusting but not surprising. This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS? https://t.co/QdghcbIjS7 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 30, 2017

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

It wasn't right when peoplel hung lynched Obama effigies, just as what Kathy Griffin did isn't right now. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) May 30, 2017

Our politics have become too base, too low, & too vulgar, but Kathy Griffin's post descends into an even more repugnant & vile territory. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) May 30, 2017

Have you seen this yet? Just SICK. https://t.co/gwzgMEAgWJ — Sarah Palin (@SarahPalinUSA) May 31, 2017

On it! @SecretService has a robust protective intelligence division that monitors open source reporting & social media to evaluate threats — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) May 30, 2017

Jessica Levinson, a Loyola Law School professor, said while the grotesque image does go too far, it will not land Griffin in jail.

“I do think that ultimately they were protected under the First Amendment. I think that this was artistic expression. But that doesn’t have to mean that it’s good expression or anybody has to like it,” Levinson explained. “I ultimately don’t think she’s going to face any charges again. I think that we’re entitled to broad latitude when it comes to the First Amendment. We’re entitled to a lot of discretion when it comes to artistic expression, which is exactly as it should be.”

It is not known yet if the Secret Service has questioned Griffin.

CNN denounced the images but said it is pleased Griffin apologized. But the network has not said if she will continue to be part of its New Year’s Eve coverage.

At least one ad agency has dropped her.