Musicians Respond to Donald Trump’s Strange ‘Covfefe’ Tweet

By Abby Hassler

President Donald Trump is well known for his late night Twitter rants, his unique shorthand and questionable use of quotation marks. On Tuesday night (May 30), however, he sent off one of his most confusing messages yet.

In the middle of a rant about the free press, Trump wrote, “Despite the constant negative press covfefe.” Not only is this not a full sentence, but “covfefe” isn’t even a word.

Related: Miley Cyrus Sets the Record Straight on ‘Malibu,’ Smoking Pot, & Donald Trump

This confounding tweet was eventually deleted, but Trump soon followed up with another one, which read, “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Everyone from celebrities to the general public has hilariously been attempting to “figure out the true meaning” of Trump’s made up word. Here are a few of our favorites:

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! —

Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

#Covfefe= Coverge? Coverage We rely on spell checks to fix our errors. To bad there isn't a spell check for real l… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

will.i.am.BUTTONS (@iamwill) May 31, 2017

i'm trying to figure out the meaning of backing out the #ParisAgreement 😞 twitter.com/realDonaldTrum… —

Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 31, 2017

I'd like my covfefe with milk and sugar, please. —

(@Zedd) May 31, 2017

"Not only is covfefe a word, it's the greatest word ever uttered." https://t.co/kWhfLrFaKn —

Zach Braff (@zachbraff) May 31, 2017

I'm gonna try and go back to sleep now. Everyone stay #covfefe —

James Corden (@JKCorden) May 31, 2017

I’m not American. What does “covfefe” mean? Please help. —

Garbage (@garbage) May 31, 2017