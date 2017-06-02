Will Oasis Reunite for One Love Manchester?

By Abby Hassler

Rumors are circulating that Oasis’ Liam and Noel Gallagher will reunite to perform at the Ariana Grande Manchester benefit concert, One Love Manchester, this weekend (June 4). Proceeds go to benefit the victims of the terror attack, where 22 people died at a Grande concert last week.

The rumors began when Black Eyed Peas’ Taboo listed Oasis among other bands as part of the lineup in a now-deleted tweet for the upcoming show. Taboo has since claimed the tweet was a mistake, but this hasn’t stopped fans from hoping.

“Yeah I prefer that. I mean, listen, I mean I prefer to be in Oasis. Let’s get that … We know that. I prefer to be in a band,” he said. “But that’s not happening, so you can’t sit at home twiddling your thumbs, do you know what I mean?”

Liam also remarked the band has “unfinished business,” which might point to a possible Oasis reunion in the near future.

“If Oasis ever got back together… if they do, they do. If they don’t, they don’t. A lot of people go, ‘Oh, leave it in the past, you were great then.’ Mate, if we ever got back together, it would be happening,” Liam remarked. “There’d be no dodgy gigs, it’d be bang on. So there is unfinished business there, but we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, we’re two little solo boys doing our little things innit.”

Hopefully, the brothers might make up and unite in time for the benefit show this weekend?

