Listen to Radiohead’s Previously Unreleased Track ‘I Promise’

The 1996 song is an outtake from 'OK Computer.' June 2, 2017 5:17 AM
By Robyn Collins

Radiohead has just released, “I Promise.” The track, which dates back to 1996, will be on their latest version of OK Computer, OKNOTOK.

The yearning love song is sparse and melancholy and features strings and a military beat: “I won’t run away no more, I promise,” sings Thom Yorke. “Even when I get bored, I promise/ Even when you lock me out, I promise.”

On June 23, fans can get ‘OKNOTOK’ which will include 11 previously unreleased tracks; 8 old B-sides and three that were recently re-recorded.

It also includes a book containing artwork — some of it unreleased — some of frontman Thom Yorke’s notes and an actual cassette mix.

On album release day, the band will headline Glastonbury.

