Extended Road Work Projects Begin In Beverly Hills, Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — With summer heat and clear skies ahead, road construction projects – and road closures — have a green light in two high traffic areas.

Major thoroughfares in Beverly Hills and Downtown Los Angeles were shut down Saturday to clear the roads for the coming work crews.

Eastbound traffic on Big Santa Monica Boulevard in Beverly Hills was closed down this weekend and will remain closed for most of the summer for road improvements. Westbound traffic will have just two lanes between Rodeo Drive and Wilshire Boulevard.

In Downtown Los Angeles, 6th Street was shut down between Flower and Hope streets that’s part of Metro’s $1.75-billion regional connector transit project. The street will be shut down through November, and also prompts the closure of the southbound 6th Street offramp from the 110 Freeway.