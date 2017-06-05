Journey’s Neal Schon Calls Out Bandmate Jonathan Cain

Journey co-founder Neal Schon took to social media yesterday (June 4) with a message for his bandmates.

“Bringing it every night 👆🏾 I want to be elevated by whom I play with not feel like I’ve got cement shoes. If anyone is unhappy they are Not running My band then They should Leave,” he wrote. “God has bigger plans.”

It quickly became clear he was speaking about keyboard player Jonathan Cain. “I’ve stated how I felt about mixing Religion and Politics and how our music is not of 1 religion – democratic or republican. This is and has been an issue with myself Mr Cain and his now wife since he married (Can is married to Paula White, a Pentecostal Christian televangelist).”

“I’ve had to fight this whole time to protect the Brand I built with Steve Perry way before Gregg and I picked Cain to replace himself when he wanted to retire from the road back then,” he continued. “Well frankly I’m tired of having to defend all by my self. Ross is no help. I continue to grow and be completely creative and want to take the band Neal Schon’s JRNY on an exciting new trip musically.”

“Yes we will always have all hits to play But there must be musical growth also,” he concluded. “I also need to surround myself with people that care as I do. I’ll never stop.”

Cain seemed to respond, with a tweet titled “true gratefulness.”

“A heart of gratitude leaves no room for complaining,” he wrote. “For it is impossible to be truly thankful and filled with negativity and ungratefulness at the same time.”

It’s unclear at this time what set off the exchange. The band is currently on tour.

See the posts below.