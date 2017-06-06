Oreo O’s Cereal Is Coming Back After 10 Years

By Sarah Carroll

THIS IS NOT A DRILL.

Oreo O’s are officially making a comeback 10 years after it disappeared from store shelves!

The iconic ’90s cereal will be available beginning June 23 for $3.99 a box and will taste just like you remembered.

“Fans of the iconic Oreo O’s cereal will find the product has stayed true to its roots, with Oreo cookie bits and a crème coating combined to make the chocolaty, crunchy O’s that can be enjoyed in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box,” a spokesperson told PopSugar.

Walmart has exclusive rights to sell Oreo O’s for the first three months. After that, you can check out the Post brand store locator to find it at a store near you.

Needless to say, people are pretty darn excited about it.

When you're trying to torch your sugar addiction and someone says Oreo O's are coming back: pic.twitter.com/wQmxkKneQn — Katherine V (@katherinethe5th) May 31, 2017

Oreo O's are coming back and I'm so happy! Also, no I won't share with my kids. What kind of monster are you? — Rachel (@rachelplayhouse) June 1, 2017