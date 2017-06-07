Watch Tool Played with Tools… and a Bass Guitar

Davie504, the bass-playing YouTuber who brought you the Red Hot Chili Peppers played with actual chili peppers, isn’t just a one-trick pony. No, this creative Italian bassist has just released his latest video testing his chops, literally.

After posting a recent video, a fan commented, “Very impressive, but can you play Tool with tools?” And, that answer is apparently yes.

Davie recorded a medley of Tool songs recorded with the aid of a steel hex key, hammer, pliers, utility knife, saw, ratcheting screwdriver, crescent wrench and the tool case itself. Of course, at the center of the music is his electric bass.

Watch Davie play “Schism,” “Sober,” “The Pot,” and “Forty Six & 2.” Then watch him play his bass with no strings. Impressive.