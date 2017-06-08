Win Tickets to Arroyo Seco Weekend from JACK FM

Starting Monday, June 12th, listen all week for your chance to win a pair of 2-day passes to Arroyo Seco Weekend, coming Pasadena Saturday, June 24th and Sunday, June 25th!

Two days of music starring Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Mumford & Sons, Alabama Shakes, The Shins, Weezer, Fitz & The Tantrums, Live, The Meters, Charles Bradley, Dawes, Andrew Bird, and more!

Spend the weekend enjoying 3 stages of live music (bands are playing full sets), curated food and craft beer and wine by LA’s best restaurants and chefs.

Single day and weekend passes are available at ArroyoSecoWeekend.com. Or be caller 13 to 866-931-JACK when you hear the cue to call, and win your way in!