Annie Lennox Congratulates Sting with ‘Fragile’ Cover

June 16, 2017 8:09 AM
By Hayden Wright

Sting won the prestigious Polar Music Prize in Sweden, in recognition of “the power and importance of music.” In addition to 1 million Swedish crowns, Sting won a gala celebration where artists covered his solo material and hits with the Police. The Tallest Man on Earth performed a pared-down version of “Roxanne” but the night’s most moving tribute was still to come.

Annie Lennox surprised Sting at the ceremony with a performance of “Fragile.” She described it as the “only” song she could perform—a clear personal favorite among his deep catalog.

“It’s a such a pleasure to be here tonight. I could not feel more privileged and more honored to perform for you. You know, I’ve been a really sincere fan of your music for decades. You’ve inspired me along with millions of people around the world, and this is such a privilege.”

Watch performances from the evening here:

