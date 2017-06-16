Bruce Springsteen to Make Broadway Debut?

By Abby Hassler

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall, according to the New York Post. Sources close to the matter said Springsteen will perform a pared-down version of his usual setlist during an eight-week run at the Walter Kerr Theatre.

“He wants to play a smaller house,” a source at the Kerr said. “He wants to try something more intimate, and he likes the idea of being on Broadway.”

While dates have not been announced, the residency would likely begin in November. According to the source, the Kerr offered him the space rent-free for the eight-week run.