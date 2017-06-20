Danny Trejo Opens New Lunch Spot in Pasadena 

By: Crystal Zahler

Danny Trejo, isn’t messing around when it comes to his restaurants. Trejo’s Coffee and Donuts in Hollywood barely opened a month ago and he hits us with another one!

Trejo’s Cantina, located next to the Pasadena Playhouse will be starting off solely serving lunch between 11:00am and 4:00pm.

Be prepared for amazing new treats separate from those found at his Hollywood restaurant, because this menu will be specific to the Pasadena location!

The new cantina opened Friday and if it’s as successful as Trejo hopes, menu items might just be shared from Pasadena to Hollywood and the reverse as well, according to Eater LA.

So grab your appetite foodies, this spot seems like another hit!