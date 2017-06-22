Radiohead Debut Chilling New Music Video ‘Man of War’

By Abby Hassler

Radiohead debuted a new music video for their previously unreleased track “Man of War” off their upcoming 20th-anniversary edition of OK Computer. The record is due out tomorrow (June 23).

Directed by Colin Read, the video leaves viewers feeling anxious as it features a disheveled man struggling with his own sanity as he strolls through town by day, but is followed by unknown forces at night. In classic Radiohead style, it is an unnerving take on paranoia and fear.

Watch “Man of War” below.