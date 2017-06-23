Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds Goes on Emotional Twitter Spree

By Hayden Wright

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has spent the last couple days baring his soul on Twitter. The singer released two lengthy notes to fans about depression, his marriage and his band’s new album Evolve. Overall, it seems like the recording of Evolve stirred up some emotions that have been challenging for the artist to sort through.

“I write what I feel. I can’t explain myself. I don’t understand my head and heart most of the time,” Reynolds wrote. “It feels like a puzzle that I just can never solve. I’m not put together. Music is the only thing that speaks for me. It always has. I can explain myself finally when making a song.”

Reynolds credited his wife Aja with helping him overcome his demons—and described music as the perfect vehicle for exploring his feelings.

“And even if I’m the only one that hears that song, it accomplished what it needed to,” he added. “It made me understand myself. And to hear my thoughts over a musical soundscape to FEEL.”

Nevertheless, Reynolds wrote that he hopes sharing his music with the world will move fans as deeply as it’s moved him.

“I want the world to be a passionate place,” he wrote. “Hopefully compassionate as well, but I can only control my words and feelings — not others. I hope you listen to this record and FEEL it. I hope you hear my voice and understand that every word is honest. I hope it brings you happiness. I promise to bring my full heart out on stage every night as we perform this record.”

One of Reynolds’ missives ended on a dark note:

“Tonight I just feel a lot. Death will come some day,” he wrote. “But until then I want to live. Feel it all. And tonight I feel it all. Thank you.”

