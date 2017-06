By: Crystal Zahler

Don’t worry if the clothes don’t fit because with Prime Wardrobe, you can now easily return them!

Amazon now has Prime Wardrobe which will allow you to buy clothes, but only pay for what you keep!

The rest you just return with their prepaid return label.

Added Bonus: The more clothes you keep, the bigger your discount! Keep 3-4 pieces, 10% off, and 5 or more gets you 20% off!

Now¬†that’s what we’re talking about!