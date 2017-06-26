WATCH: How To Cuddle Taught By John Stamos

By: Crystal Zahler

John Stamos Snugglefest has happened and you’re going to want to watch him teach us all how to cuddle. Plus there’s a surprise guest appearance!

Joined by Bob Saget, they cuddle, with amazing commentary on Stamos’ part and we can’t get enough!

No better way for those two to reunite than for a cute man cuddling tutorial.

From Bob Saget kissing John Stamos’ neck to the Stamos Spoonful, we are crying from laughter.

There is even the Stamos Shark Sleep, which you’ll have to see for yourself.

Be prepared to take notes and get ready to laugh… a lot.