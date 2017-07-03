Foo Fighters’ 5 Funniest Music Videos

By Abby Hassler

The Foo Fighters have produced some of the most entertaining videos in music over the past two decades and they are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

While the group is a serious rock act, their ability to laugh at themselves is admirable and often on display in their creative visuals.

Here are five Foo Fighters videos to where they let their funny bone show.

“Run”

If a cameo from actress Missi Pyle as a mean nurse didn’t make this video great enough, the band took it a million steps further to film a full-blown nursing home revolt for their new single. The band is nearly unrecognizable in their prosthetics and wigs, but they still jam just as hard.

“Long Road to Ruin”

Grohl might want to stick with his traditional long hairdo after seeing himself in the wig in this funny music video. The band invited actress Rashida Jones to join them for their soap opera parody about a hospital staff, which features dramatic operating scenes and brawls over cheating significant others.

“Big Me”

Anyone want some “Footos”? This song became extremely well known for its music video, in which the band parodied the cheesy but iconic Mentos advertisements.

“Learn to Fly”

Dave Grohl plays multiple roles in this clip, and Tenacious D (Jack Black and Kyle Gass) join in on the fun. The clip parodies the movie Airplane! and its subsequent sequels as Black and Gass smuggle and hide their drug in the coffee-maker of the airplane. While the coffee ends up incapacitating anyone who drinks it, the band thankfully avoids this fate by drinking only liquor.

“Low”

This one is definitely darker but still pretty hilarious. Who wouldn’t want to see Dave Grohl and Jack Black portray drunk rednecks who cross-dress and wreck their motel room? Filmed like a home video, fans get to witness Grohl and Black trying on women’s lingerie, while partying hard. It was banned from MTV when it was released in 2003.