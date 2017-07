It’s your last chance to score a pair of tickets to two nights of legendary music on July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium – Classic West, featuring Eagles, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Journey, Earth, Wind & Fire, and The Doobie Brothers.

Listen now through Sunday at 9a and 5p for your cue to call. Caller 13 to 866-931-JACK wins!

Info and limited tickets available at theclassic.com.