2nd Annual Salsa Festival Hits DTLA

By: Crystal Zahler

Downtown LA will be home to the 2nd Annual Salsa Festival this weekend!

Taste test all kinds of salsas, enjoy music and dancing all for free!

Head to Pershing Square on July 8th or 9th (or both days if you love salsa like we do) to enjoy the festivities.

Grab a drink at the Beer and Margarita bar or foodies can indulge at one of the local food vendors there!

Admission to the event is free, so spice up your life a little and head downtown between noon and 8:00pm for the Salsa Festival!