Top-Ramen Chicken Pringles Are A Real Thing

July 6, 2017 2:57 PM

By: Crystal Zahler

Get ready for your mind to be blown because Pringles now has a Top-Ramen Chicken flavor.

The new chips will be available at the Dollar General for $1.50, but only for a limited time so try them while you can!

Think how happy college students are across the country!

No hot water needed! But rather than take a bite of the dry noodles (we’ve all been there), you can snack on some chips!

It’s a munchie miracle. 

